‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour says Hopper is edging toward a ‘beautiful’ redemption arc on season 4 and teases his character’s ‘rebirth’

David Harbour speaking at a panel at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Hareweood/Insider

David Harbour appeared at New York Comic Con on Saturday as part of a spotlight panel.

The actor spoke about what fans can expect from the fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

Harbour said that his character, Hopper, is headed toward a “beautiful” redemption arc and “rebirth.”

David Harbour said that fans can expect a “tremendous arc of redemption” for Jim Hopper when “Stranger Things” returns for season four in 2022.

“There’s a rebirth to him this season and a coming to terms with this toxicity that he’s carried around and this trauma, really, which is where it comes from, and him struggling with that,” Harbour said of his character while appearing on the Main Stage at the Javits Center in NYC on Saturday as part of a spotlight panel for New York Comic Con.

The actor spoke about Hopper’s evolution since season one of the hit Netflix series, which debuted in 2016. Harbour said fans have experienced “all kinds of complicated feelings about him.”

Hopper was first introduced as a seemingly insensitive police chief on season one, and some viewers were quick to write him off as a jerk who didn’t care about the children of Hawkins, Indiana.

“Even in season two in terms of his relationship with Eleven [played by Millie Bobby Brown], it started to get messed up in terms of his control issues,” Harbour said. “And then in season three, a lot of people had mixed reactions to him being a bit of a toxic masculinity aspect to him, which is very much an ’80s rom-com trope that we were playing with.”

David Harbour on season three of ‘Stranger Things.’ Netflix

Despite Hopper’s shortcomings, Harbor said that he does have redeeming qualities that show through over the seasons.

“He’s rough around the edges,” the “Black Widow” star said. “The thing about him that I love is he will die for your children. He puts himself in harm’s way. He isn’t self-aware and he might not be the nicest guy, but at the end of the day, he shows up and does what needs to be done.”

“I think that’s been part of the journey with him, is to show all these different colors,” Harbour added.

In the season three finale of “Stranger Things,” Hopper made the ultimate self-sacrifice and the other characters believed he was dead – even though there were more than a dozen hints pointing to him being alive.

Hopper’s survival was confirmed when the first teaser for season four was released and showed the character with a shaved head, doing manual labor in the bitter cold of Russia.

David Harbour on season four of ‘Stranger Things.’ Netflix

“In a sense, even this embryonic haircut that I have, there’s a rebirth to him this season and a coming to terms with this toxicity that he’s carried around and this trauma, really, which is where it comes from, and him struggling with that,” Harbour said.

The actor said that the upcoming season will explore the specifics about “what those traumas were, which I’ve always wanted to get into.”

Hopper’s backstory was alluded to during season two when Eleven discovered boxes in his attic with labels like “Dad,” “New York,” “Vietnam,” and “Hawkins Lab.”

“We go into a lot more layers of him, which I really love,” the actor said.

David Harbour speaking at a panel at New York Comic Con 2021. Nyke Hareweood/Insider

“He becomes this warrior that we’ve always known him to be,” Harbour continued. “He has all these twists and turns, and also there is a tremendous arc of redemption, which plays out in each season, but on a broad scale, you start to see we’re really arching toward the end of this redemption, which is to me, very beautiful. “

Harbour said that fans will also see an “incredible storyline” regarding Hopper’s attempt to get back to his family. The actor promised more developments in the dynamics between Hooper and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) as well as Hopper and Eleven, too.

“It’s the deepest season we’ve gotten to go with him and the most self-aware,” Harbour said. “He starts to really uncover these truths that we’ve only hinted at before. So, it’s a really deep season and it’s got tremendous action to it – action on a level that we’ve never done before. It’s really exciting and I’m so sorry it’s taken so long. It’s gonna be so good though, don’t give up on it.”