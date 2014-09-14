ISIS Threaten British Public In New 'Beheading' Video Of Captured Aid Worker

A video has surfaced, purportedly showing the beheading of British aid worker David Haines by Islamic State (ISIS).

The video begins with a clip of British PM David Cameron, before a man – believed to be British father of two David Haines – appears, dressed in a similar orange jumpsuit to beheaded journalists James Foley and Stephen Sotloff.

In a transcript of the video, Haines’ ISIS executor threatens British PM David Cameron and says the British public will “pay the price” for his decision to back the US in its fight against Islamic State, the UK Mirror reported.

Based on his appearance and voice, the ISIS militant is believed to be the same executioner who murdered Foley and Sotloff.

Noted Syria-watcher Eliot Higgins and terrorism analyst J.M. Berger confirmed Haines’ death. The UK’s Foreign Office told ITV News it was “working urgently to verify” the video.

A father of two, the 44-year-old Haines was in Syria for only three days before he was kidnapped, The Guardian reported. He had been held for nearly two years, but his captivity was a closely-guarded secret until he appeared at the end of a video release which showed the beheading of Steven Sotloff, an American freelance journalist.

The murder of David Haines is an act of pure evil. My heart goes out to his family who have shown extraordinary courage and fortitude.

— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) September 13, 2014

We will do everything in our power to hunt down these murderers and ensure they face justice, however long it takes.

— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) September 13, 2014

According to The Telepgraph, Haines was believed to have been kidnapped by a gang who later sold him to ISIS.

Haines was working in Syria for the Paris-based ACTED, a humanitarian aid agency which he had worked with since 1999. He had previously helped conflict victims in the Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East.

Having killed two journalists the Islamic State has moved onto murdering aid workers. — Brown Moses (@Brown_Moses) September 13, 2014

After he was revealed in a previous video, the agency released a statement saying, “ACTED strongly condemns the violence and threats against David. A man’s life should never be threatened on account of his humanitarian commitment.”

We’ve reached out to ACTED for comment, and will update if we hear back.

At the end of the video the executioner said, “if you, [David] Cameron, persist in fighting the Islamic State,” another prisoner – identified by J.M. Berger as British citizen Alan Henning – would die.

