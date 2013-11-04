David Gyngell Will Be The Highest Paid Media Exec In Australia After The Nine IPO

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

David Gyngell will make around $10 million a year when Nine lists on December 6, according to the Australian Financial Review.

That would make him the highest paid media exec in Australia. In comparison Seven boss Tim Worner has a $2.6 million base salary, and could make $5.2 million in fiscal 2014.

Ten chief Hamish McLennan is on a $2 million base salary, and could make up to $4 million on incentives.

Reportedly Gyngell will own 1% of Nine, and won’t be able to trade his shares for three years.

When it lists Nine is expected to be worth between $1.9 and $2.2 billion, though we will know the exact figure when the paperwork is filed today.

