David Gyngell Is Said To Be Taking Responsibility For His Punch Up With James Packer

David Gyngell (Photo: Getty)

David Gyngell, CEO of Nine Entertainment, has made a statement following reports that police are investigating the street brawl between him and his long-time billionaire friend James Packer.

According to the statement broadcast by Nine, Mr Gyngell respects the job police do and will co-operate fully with any investigation.

Later, Nine publicity said it had no knowledge of a statement by Mr Gyngell.

However, Channel Nine news had read the following on air: “He (David Gyngell) also fully accepts that he was the instigator of the incident. Clearly had he not turned up at Packer’s premises in an angry mood, then the confrontation would never have occurred.”

James Packer and David Gyngell on Sunday

Packer, 46, and Gyngell, 47, have been friends for more than 35 years, at school and acting as each other’s best man at their respective weddings.

However, on Sunday afternoon they came to blows on the street outside Mr Packer’s home in Bondi Beach.

The fight was reported to be a misunderstanding over a television van parked nearby by an off-duty cameraman and Packer thought a TV crew from Channel Nine was waiting for him.

News Corp Australia bought photographs of the fight for $200,000 and ran them in its major metropolitan newspapers across Australia.

Police have said they are investigating.

