David Gregory Grills Ted Cruz: 'My Goodness, You Haven't Moved Anyone' On Defunding Obamacare

“Meet the Press” host David Gregory challenged Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on his efforts to defund the Affordable Care Act through the continuing resolution Sunday, as a government shutdown looms.

Gregory told Cruz he hasn’t moved “anything” or “anyone” during the past week, which has been full of theatrics, including a 21-plus-hour talk-a-thon from Cruz on the Senate floor. Despite that, Cruz’s plea to senators to oppose voting for cloture on the Senate’s continuing resolution went up in flames on Friday.

“There are not protests in the streets arguing to do away with this law in the way that you’d like — 56% in one poll said, let’s uphold the law,” Gregory said to Cruz. “I’m focusing on results. Where have you moved anything?”

Cruz responded with something of a non-answer about unions and some of their problems with Obamacare. Gregory interrupted.

“You’re making an argument. I asked you a specific question based on the facts on the ground,” Gregory said. “You made these arguments for 21 hours — my goodness, you haven’t moved anyone.”

Cruz said, in turn, that Senate Majority Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was using “brute force” to get a continuing resolution through the Senate.

“The American people overwhelmingly reject Obamacare,” he said. “They understand it’s not working.”

In his appearance on “Meet the Press,” Cruz argued that Republicans have compromised with the House’s passage early Sunday morning of amendments that delay Obamacare by one year and repeal its tax on medical devices.

If there is a government shutdown come Tuesday, Cruz said, the blame should fall on Reid and President Barack Obama.

“On the other side, what have the Democrats compromised on? Nothing,” Cruz said.

Here’s a clip of Cruz’s appearance:

