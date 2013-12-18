David Gonski Is Officially Taking Over As ANZ Group Chairman In May

David Gonski / File

ANZ Group has officially named David Gonski its next chairman, to succeed John Morshell in May next year.

Gonski is already the chairman of Coca-Cola Amatil, the Australian Government Future Fund, the Sydney Theatre Company, and the Investec Bank; a director of SingTel, Infrastructure NSW, and the Lowy Institute for International Policy; and chancellor of UNSW.

He will stand for election as a director of ANZ at the bank’s annual general meeting in Brisbane today, to join the board in February. His appointment as chair has been rumoured for months.

Gonski said today that he would relinquish some of his current commitments before stepping up to the ANZ chair.

“I intend to step down as Chairman of the Guardians of the Future Fund during January 2014 so as to avoid any possible conflict of interest with my new position and allowing sufficient time for a smooth transition and handover to my successor, who will be appointed by the Federal Government,” he said.

“I also confirm that in addition to the ANZ, my major involvements will continue to be as Chairman of Coca-Cola Amatil, a Director of Singapore Telecommunications, Chancellor of the University of New South Wales and Chairman of the Sydney Theatre Company.”

Gonski was an ANZ director from 2002 to 2007, and has previously served as chairman of the ANZ, director of Singapore Airlines and the Westfield Group.

