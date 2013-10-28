David Gonksi Could Be The Next ANZ Chairman: Report

David Gonski / File

David Gonski has been approached to become the next chairman of ANZ, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review.

Current chair John Morschel’s term ends in 2015 and he has been trying to find a replacement who has experience in Asia.

Gonski is currently the chairman of the Future Fund, a multi-billion sovereign wealth investment vehicle which manages public-sector retirement savings.

He is a career investment banker who has numerous board positions, including Coca-Cola Amatil and Singapore Communications.

Gonski served on ANZ’s board already, between 2001 and 2007.

