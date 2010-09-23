Here Are The 16 Stocks In David Goldman's High Yield Deflation Beating Portfolio

David Goldman, Senior Editor of First Things, has put together a list of deflation beating high yield stocks.



Here’s how he screened for stocks:

Someone has to benefit from this. The state and local govt pension funds, the insurers, everyone who has to lend money is in trouble. Capital intensive industries with steady cash flows benefit: their borrowing costs should collapse over time. Utilities, basic materials, consumer non-cyclicals, etc. fit the bill.

I screened the universe of stocks for companies with

1) high LT debt to equity ratios

2) investment grade ratings (or at least high junk)

3) low implied vol (below S&P itself)

4) low earnings volatility

5) high dividend payouts

There are the stocks he picked.

From Asia Times:

Altria, MO, 8.5% allocation

Bristol Myers Squibb, BMY, 7.6% allocation

Reynolds American, RAI, 4.3% allocation

Exelon Corporation, EXC, 4.2% allocation

Duke Energy Corporation, DUK, 8.6% allocation

Plains All American Pipeline, PAA, 8.7% allocation

Cellcom Israel, CEL, 4.3% allocation

Consolidated Edison, ED, 8.8% allocation

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, KMP, 8.6% allocation

Partner Communications Company, PTNR, 4.3% allocation

GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, 3.2% allocation

DuPont, DD, 4.4% allocation

Southern Company, SO, 8.5% allocation

Energy Transfer Partners, ETP, 6.4% allocation

Eli Lilly, LLY, 4.2% allocation

Kimberly Clark Corporation, KMB, 5.4% allocation

Goldman also made clear he is also invested outside of equities.

To check out his whole portfolio, head to Asia Times >

