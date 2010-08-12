David Goldman: Yes You Should Buy Bonds, And Go All The Way Out To The 30-Year

A good segment on CNBC last night with credit whiz David P. Goldman, who argues that bonds are still heading up, and that if you’re going to play in the market, you should go all the way to the long end of the curve and by the 30-year, where you can still get some yield.



And as he put it, regarding the US fiscal situation: In the world of the bankrupt, the half-bankrupt is king. We’re still better off than most of the world.



