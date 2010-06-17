David Goldman: Today's Housing Number Is Another Nail In The US Recovery's Coffin

Credit expert and Asia Times columnist David Goldman has been banging the drum for a while about the weakness in the US economy, and how that, not Europe, would be the real next-shoe-to-drop.



The latest datapoint is today’s weak housing number, showing new starts falling much more than expected in May.

This is not a business cycle, but an inflection point in the life cycle of Americans. Economists still think in terms of Keynes’ short-run model, rather than the life-cycle model elaborated by Milton Friedman and his successors. The main problem with America is that it is ageing. The second problem is that it distorted the economic mix in order to absorb the savings of the world, pouring Chinese capital into the housing market.

His solution. Implement the following now that the simulus meth has worn off:

1) A currency stabilisation agreement with China and other prospective US customers to help expand America’s export market overseas, and

2) Elimination of all taxes on capital income in order to encourage more risk-taking and savings, and

3) Family-friendly tax policies to turn around the long-term demographic decay.

