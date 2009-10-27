David Goldman: The Dollar Is Toast And It Won't Help The Stock Market

Market commenter David Goldman was on Larry Kudlow last night, explaining the bubble that’s formed in toxic, low-rated tranches of commercial real estate, as well as the rapid march by Asian nations to get out from under the dollar trap. Also on were Rick Santelli (doing his thing), adn POLITICO’s Eamon Javers.



Goldman’s clips are at the 2:00 and 7:00-minute marks.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.