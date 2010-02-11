David Goldman: China's Dumping Of US Assets Means A Coming Spike In Borrowing Costs

Last night on Kudlow, credit analyst David Goldman discussed the news that China is dumping any US fixed-income assets that aren’t explicitly backed by the government.



What does this mean? Trouble for banks and big increases in borrowing costs for businesses. His comments come around the 11:00 mark. Before that Greece is discussed, which is also worthwhile.



