Tim Geithner's Brother Was Laid Off From TIME Today

Former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner’s younger brother David was laid off in a round of cuts at TIME Inc, the New York Post reports.

From the New York Post:

Gone in the cutbacks are David Geithner, an executive vice president who was in charge of the style and entertainment group that included number one money maker People magazine. Geithner is the brother of former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner.

Geithner had been working for Time Inc. for more than 20 years.

His older brother Tim Geithner made People’s “50 Most Beautiful People” list in 2009.

Several people in the media were questioning why then-Treasury Secretary made the list. It wasn’t because he’s a bad looking guy. A theory was tossed around that perhaps it was because his younger brother was a VP at TIME.

