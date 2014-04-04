HOUSE OF THE DAY: Entertainment Mogul David Geffen Supposedly Bought This Hamptons Compound For $US67.5 Million

Rumour has it that billionaire music producer and film studio exec David Geffen bought an East Hampton compound nestled between the beach and Georgica Pond for $US67.5 million, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.
The waterfront compound includes four separate lots: one for the 7,500 square foot house, one for a guest house, and two additional vacant lots.
Other luxurious amenities of the house include seven bedrooms, two fireplaces, a fitness room, library, and a home office.
The property was listed last April for $US75 million by socialite and philanthropist Courtney Sales Ross, wife of the late head of Time Warner, Steven J. Ross.
The living room takes full advantage of the views with enormous windows. It has a vintage-rustic vibe with wood-paneled walls, vaulted ceiling and decorated fireplace.
And the dining room opens up to the backyard patio where you can get a glimpse of the in-ground pool.
And in case you wanted to add a tennis court or separate house, there are two vacant lots next to the property.
This is vacant lot number two. Both lots can be purchased separately, presumably for less than $US67.5 million.
