HOUSE OF THE DAY: Entertainment Mogul David Geffen Supposedly Bought This Hamptons Compound For $US67.5 Million

Rumour has it that billionaire music producer and film studio exec David Geffen bought an East Hampton compound nestled between the beach and Georgica Pond for $US67.5 million, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The waterfront compound includes four separate lots: one for the 7,500 square foot house, one for a guest house, and two additional vacant lots.

Other luxurious amenities of the house include seven bedrooms, two fireplaces, a fitness room, library, and a home office.

The property was listed last April for $US75 million by socialite and philanthropist Courtney Sales Ross, wife of the late head of Time Warner, Steven J. Ross.

