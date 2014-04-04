HOUSE OF THE DAY: Entertainment Mogul David Geffen Supposedly Bought This Hamptons Compound For $US67.5 Million

Alyson Penn
Georgica compoundSotheby’s International Realty

Rumour has it that billionaire music producer and film studio exec David Geffen bought an East Hampton compound nestled between the beach and Georgica Pond for $US67.5 million, according to real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

The waterfront compound includes four separate lots: one for the 7,500 square foot house, one for a guest house, and two additional vacant lots.

Other luxurious amenities of the house include seven bedrooms, two fireplaces, a fitness room, library, and a home office.

The property was listed last April for $US75 million by socialite and philanthropist Courtney Sales Ross, wife of the late head of Time Warner, Steven J. Ross.

The expansive compound sits on nearly six acres of land between the beach and Georgica Pond.

The pond front is 481 feet and has small dock for boats.

Plus, pretty amazing sunset views.

The living room takes full advantage of the views with enormous windows. It has a vintage-rustic vibe with wood-paneled walls, vaulted ceiling and decorated fireplace.

The master bedroom (we presume) has the illusion of actually floating on the pond.

Another bedroom could be mistaken for the master as it has its own sitting area and library.

And the dining room opens up to the backyard patio where you can get a glimpse of the in-ground pool.

Speaking of the pool, here's full view of the whole backyard.

And in case you wanted to add a tennis court or separate house, there are two vacant lots next to the property.

This is vacant lot number two. Both lots can be purchased separately, presumably for less than $US67.5 million.

The fourth lot includes a three-bedroom guest house with its own private entrance.

Apparently the guest house also has a barn. Not a bad view for a barn/guest house.

And if you need to get your bearings, here's a bird's eye view of the four lots in total.

This home just sold for an even higher price.

Los Angeles' Massive Fleur De Lys Estate Sells To A 'Highly Secretive French Billionaire' For A Record $US102 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.