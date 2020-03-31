Billionaire David Geffen deleted his Instagram after being slammed for a post about how he's self-isolating on his $590 million superyacht

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Billionaires are self-isolating on superyachts, and they’re not afraid to show it.

On Saturday, David Geffen shared on Instagram that he was “isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus,” with photos of his $US590 million super yacht, Rising Sun. Rising Sun has famously hosted celebrities from Oprah to Barack Obama to Jeff Bezos.

“Sunset last night,” one photo was captioned. “I’m hoping everyone is saying safe.”

But people on the internet didn’t take kindly to the tone-deaf nature of Geffen’s post. In fact, the backlash was so swift that Geffen has since deleted his Instagram altogether.

The response to Geffen’s post is just the latest example of celebrities and ultra-wealthy people being criticised and called out for posting photos from their mansions and sharing “uplifting” singing videos as people around the world deal with issues like mass layoffs and loss of income during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“You walked in… to the party

Like you were walking onto a yacht…” There’s a reason people thought Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” was about David Geffen. https://t.co/KoVjuePEPI — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 28, 2020

David Geffen sends a message: You poor plebs can suck it.

It's fabulous to be rich.

Look at me!

h/t @litcapital pic.twitter.com/q1hELQa3H3 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 28, 2020

David Geffen is out-of-touch. Maybe if he made a large donation for medical protective gear for our overworked nurses, doctors & medical staff, he wouldn’t come off as an elitist jerk. pic.twitter.com/ED5i7JmZGU — ????????Deb???? (@Dee___NY) March 28, 2020

David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God's sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque. https://t.co/iZ0e5VKLDM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

David Geffen’s thought process: "Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can’t pay their rent and they’re worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they’d love to know how I’m doing. Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They’ll love this!!!" ???? pic.twitter.com/yby7xOjb8C — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

Business Insider previously reported that billionaires were flocking to charter superyachts so they can escape the coronavirus pandemic. Yachts are generally assumed to be cleaner than standard cruise ships because of rigorous maintenance routines, but they can be pricey to charter. Some go for $US120,000 a week plus crew costs, while others can set you back as much as $US600,000 a week.

Meanwhile, cruise ships around the world are still being rejected from ports as passengers become sick, and commercial airline travel has fallen so steeply that the industry is looking for a bail out. Private plane use, however, is on the rise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.