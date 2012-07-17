Music Mogul David Geffen Spends $54 Million On New York's New Most Expensive Co-Op

Photo: Corcoran

Music mogul David Geffen has reportedly purchased the Fifth Avenue penthouse owned by socialite Denise Rich for $54 million, according to the New York Post.Rich listed the co-op in January for $65 million. Even though he got a deal on the apartment, Geffen’s purchase still broke the record for the most expensive co-op ever sold in Manhattan, which was previously held by Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks, who paid $52.5 million for a co-op at 740 Park Avenue in May.



This luxurious, 12,000-square-foot co-op features an upper-level grand salon, a wrap-around terrace with a stunning view of Central Park, and a professional recording studio.

Geffen already owns an apartment in the building, which he plans on selling once he finishes renovating his new digs, the Post reports.

