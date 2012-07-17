Music Mogul David Geffen Spends $54 Million On New York's New Most Expensive Co-Op

Julie Zeveloff
denise rich penthouse

Photo: Corcoran

Music mogul David Geffen has reportedly purchased the Fifth Avenue penthouse owned by socialite Denise Rich for $54 million, according to the New York Post.Rich listed the co-op in January for $65 million. Even though he got a deal on the apartment, Geffen’s purchase still broke the record for the most expensive co-op ever sold in Manhattan, which was previously held by Oaktree Capital co-founder Howard Marks, who paid $52.5 million for a co-op at 740 Park Avenue in May.

This luxurious, 12,000-square-foot co-op features an upper-level grand salon, a wrap-around terrace with a stunning view of Central Park, and a professional recording studio.

Geffen already owns an apartment in the building, which he plans on selling once he finishes renovating his new digs, the Post reports.

The apartment is being sold by Denise Rich, a philanthropist, socialite and songwriter.

The floors are striated marble in this room with 11' ceilings and mahogany doors.

There are three kitchens in the penthouse apartment.

The complete gym overlooks Central Park.

A professional recording studio is also on hand. Geffen reportedly plans to tear it out.

The 12,000 square foot apartment was designed by Emery Roth.

The upper-level master suite contains a gas fireplace and two en-suite bathrooms.

Get a breathtaking view of Central Park from the wrap-around terrace.

The apartment also boasts a full rooftop terrace for especially festive occasions.

The library is made of custom-milled Fiddleback mahogany.

Adjacent to the dining room is the chef's kitchen, perfect for hosting dinner parties.

There are six bedrooms on the lower level.

