HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge Funder David Ganek Is Selling His Insane Duplex At 740 Park For $US44 Million

Hedge fund manager David Ganek is selling his elegant duplex at 740 Park Avenue for $US44 million, according to Curbed. The building was designed by renowned architect Rosario Candela.
In addition to its stunning amenities, the apartment also has an interesting history: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis lived in the home as a child, and her grandfather developed the building back in 1929.
The newly renovated duplex features a marble gallery, a library, a media room, and more. The residence is for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty.
The master suite features two bathrooms, two dressing rooms, and two offices, ensuring the utmost privacy for residents.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.