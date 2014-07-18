HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge Funder David Ganek Is Selling His Insane Duplex At 740 Park For $US44 Million

Jill Comoletti
Hedge fund manager David Ganek is selling his elegant duplex at 740 Park Avenue for $US44 million, according to Curbed. The building was designed by renowned architect Rosario Candela.

In addition to its stunning amenities, the apartment also has an interesting history: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis lived in the home as a child, and her grandfather developed the building back in 1929.

The newly renovated duplex features a marble gallery, a library, a media room, and more. The residence is for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty.

Ganek has a large modern art collection, pieces of which are featured throughout his home.

This living room area is bright and spacious.

This St. Charles-designed kitchen features staff quarters and a breakfast room.

This room has space for both dining and lounging.

The media room has enough seating for family and guests to enjoy a movie together.

The master suite features two bathrooms, two dressing rooms, and two offices, ensuring the utmost privacy for residents.

You can watch TV while lounging in this bathtub.

This large walk-in shower has lots of extra space for shampoo and other toiletries.

