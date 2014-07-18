HOUSE OF THE DAY: Hedge Funder David Ganek Is Selling His Insane Duplex At 740 Park For $US44 Million

Hedge fund manager David Ganek is selling his elegant duplex at 740 Park Avenue for $US44 million, according to Curbed. The building was designed by renowned architect Rosario Candela.

In addition to its stunning amenities, the apartment also has an interesting history: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis lived in the home as a child, and her grandfather developed the building back in 1929.

The newly renovated duplex features a marble gallery, a library, a media room, and more. The residence is for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.