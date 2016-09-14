A hedge fund manager who shut down his fund following a government raid is now lashing out.

David Ganek shuttered his hedge fund Level Global following a government raid at his offices in 2010. Last year, he filed a sued the FBI and New York’s Southern District, calling that raid “reckless.”

On Tuesday, Ganek said that the government’s choice to raid his fund was unjust.

“It was political, a pandering to what was going on in the world that time,” Ganek said at the Delivering Alpha conference in New York hosted by Institutional Investor and CNBC.

Ganek also said that Preet Bharara’s office, which brought charges against people working at his firm, did not engage with him when he tried to negotiate the lawsuit he eventually brought last year.

By Ganek’s telling, he and his attorneys sent a draft of the complaint to the government before filing, to know beforehand if they were “barking up the wrong tree.”

“I was sensitive to not charge people who weren’t involved,” Ganek said.

But the government declined Ganek’s offer to engage, Ganek said.

In 2014, courts overturned an insider-trading conviction of Level Global’s co-founder Anthony Chiasson.

Business Insider has reached out to the US attorney’s office and FBI for comment.

