Meet David Ganek, The Second Highest Profile Hedge Fund Manager Involved In The New Scandal

David Ganek.

Before yesterday’s FBI raid on its offices, most people probably hadn’t heard of Level Global Holdings – a Connecticut hedge fund run by SAC Capital alum, David Ganek.But Wall Street had. David Ganek isn’t your stay-out-of-the-spotlight kind of fund manager.



He and his wife Danielle are well-known socialities, who have a stellar art collection, an upper east side duplex and a sprawling Southhampton holiday home.

They’re probably most well-known for their modern art penchant, with works by Richard Prince, Diane Arbus, Jeff Koons, Cindy Sherman, John Currin and Mike Kelley in their collection. He’s a Guggenheim trustee who has donated vigorously to various art causes and institutions in the Northeast. Perhaps he learned more from Steve Cohen than simply how to play the markets; Cohen is an art junkie too.

Danielle Ganek.

Photo: DanielleGanek.com

Here are some fun facts about David Ganek:His wife Danielle is a former editor at Mademoiselle and Woman’s Day. She is now a novelist, and apparently looks 10 years younger than she actually is.

He bought his first piece of art at 17.

He commissioned reknowned pop artist Ed Ruscha to create a painting that incorporated the word “Level” in it, to grace the walls of his Greenwich headquarters when he established the firm in 2003.

He paid $19 million for his apartment in 740 Park Avenue, of which previous tenants include former ITT chairman Rand Arasko; John V. Bouvier III, his wife Janet and their daughter Jacqueline (Kennedy Onassis). Also, John Thain and Steve Schwarzman also live in the building.

He has a sprawling holiday home in Meadow Lane in Southampton.

And here are Ganek’s vitals:

Son of money manager Howard Ganek, a former partner at Condo Domain740 Park Avenue.asset management firm Neuberger & Berman and a well-known New York scene social butterfly with his wife Judie.

Grew up in New York and attended Franklin and Marshall College.

Met his wife, Danielle, at college. They were married in the 90s.

Had a stint in risk arbitrage at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette in the early ’90s.

Joined SAC Capital and worked there for 10 years.

Departed Steve Cohen’s side to launch Level Global with fellow SAC alum Anthony Chiasson in 2003.

His major stakes are in Virgin Media, Apple and Monsanto. (His former big bets include Adobe, Bank of New York, Cadbury Schweppes, CVS, eBay, Google, Halliburton and Yahoo).

He has three children; two boys and one girl.

See more details on Level Global’s involvement in Insider Trading-gate >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.