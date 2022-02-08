David Foster said ‘it’s just great being a dad’ again after the birth of his 11-month-old son with wife Katharine McPhee

David Foster, left, and Katharine McPhee arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

David Foster said that it’s “just great being a dad” to his 11-month-old son Rennie.

He said that his wife, Katharine McPhee, who joined him at a January show in Vegas, is a “star.”

Foster said that he loves all of his children, including his infant son, “equally.”

David Foster said that “it’s just great being a dad” again after the birth of his now 11-month-old son Rennie, with wife Katharine McPhee.

In addition to Rennie, Foster has five daughters, including actress Sara Foster and writer Erin Foster, all of whom are now adults. He and McPhee first met on “American Idol” in 2006, when McPhee, then 21, was a contestant, and were married 13 years later in June 2019. McPhee gave birth to their son in February 2021, revealing in March of that year that his name was Rennie David Foster.

Foster is enjoying his time as a new father, the 72-year-old songwriter told People in an interview published Monday.

“It’s too cliché to say ‘Now I have more time,’ but I do: I have more time,” Foster told People. “Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son.”

Foster recently headlined a show in Las Vegas at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater on January 21, and will return for three more performances on April 20, 22, and 23, People reported. McPhee made an appearance during the show, People reported, with Foster saying that her arrival is always met with “such thunders of applause.”

“Our baby’s 11 months old, so [McPhee] wants to get back to work full time — and it won’t be with me, probably,” Foster told People. “I’m really grateful to her that she just goes, ‘OK, I’ll grab the baby, I’ll come out, and sing a few songs.’ It’s really great — she’s a star.”

At this moment, it’s unclear if Rennie will follow in his parents’ musical footsteps. McPhee posted a baby photo on Instagram in May 2021 showing him standing on the keys of a grand piano, held up by his father.

“He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly,” Foster said of his infant son. “At 11 months? Obviously, we don’t see any musical talent yet, but who knows?”