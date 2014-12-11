Leaked Sony Email Shows Why 'Gone Girl' Director Is Amazing

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Director David Fincher and Amy Pascal at the 63rd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards.

Gawker released a bunch of Sony’s leaked emails late Tuesday.

Among them is a brief, hilarious exchange between “Gone Girl” Director David Fincher and Sony Pictures Entertainment Co-Chairman Amy Pascal over a subscription email from TheWrap, a Hollywood trade publication.

Pascal forwarded an email with headlines about “Girls” actor Adam Driver, who is cast in “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” and another about Fincher reportedly being out of the Steve Jobs movie that was originally supposed to film under Sony Pictures. The body of the email contained a simple “WTF.”

Fincher’s response is golden:

“Adam Driver is a terrible idea, I’m with you …”

Pascal wasn’t amused, replying in all caps, “I MEANT THE ONE ABOUT US BUTTING HEADS AND YOU NOT DIRECTING JOBS.”

Fincher kept on the defence, calling the news “bulls — .”

The report ended up being true.

Danny Boyle is now set to direct the Steve Jobs movie for Universal Pictures. Michael Fassbender (“12 Years A Slave,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”) will star.

