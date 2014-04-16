David Fincher Won't Direct Steve Jobs Movie After Alleged $US10 Million Demand

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ‘The Social Network’ director’s demands were reportedly too much for the Steve Jobs’ biopic.

Despite widespread rumours, David Fincher (“The Social Network”) won’t be directing Sony’s Steve Jobs biopic,according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR reports Fincher had “aggressive demands for compensation and control,” including $US10 million upfront and control over how the movie would be marketed.

Variety reports Fincher has a number of other projects he’s currently working on and never officially signed on to direct.

The biopic, with a screenplay written by Aaron Sorkin, is based off of Walter Isaacson’s best-selling biography, “Steve Jobs.”

The film would have re-teamed Sorkin and Fincher since their Oscar-winning “The Social Network” in 2010.

With Fincher unattached to the project, the chances of Christian Bale as Jobs are probably unlikely since he was reportedly the director’s top choice for the role.

The Jobs’ movie is currently slated for a 2016 release.

