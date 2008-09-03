David Fincher Furious At Paramount For "Benjamin Button" Cuts, Takes Next Movie To Sony

rumour has it that Paramount ordered David Fincher to trim down the forthcoming Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Well, he did, but not without payback: Fincher’s next film, Heavy Metal, is going to Sony.



The Playlist: A random video we found…says Paramount was ransoming Heavy Metal against the running-time of Button.

“We developed it for Paramount in January… And it was time for them to make a decision [about going forward with the project] and they were at odds with Fincher over another project, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ [because] they wanted him to reduce the running time… and so they said, ‘Until you step up to do what we want you to do with Benjamin, we’re not going to greenlight any other of [your] movies.’ And David said, ‘Fine, fuck you, I’m going to set up [Heavy Metal] somewhere else,’ so we jumped over to Sony and set it up there.”

Just last month, Philippe Dauman said Viacom was excited about the film, so perhaps he was pleased with Fincher’s cuts. And now he’s probably praying that Fincher’s next film bombs.

See Also: Paramount: We’re Making a Killing On Movies We Didn’t Produce*

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.