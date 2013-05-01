Famous Tennis Player Tweets About How Much He Loves His Samsung Galaxy S4...From His iPhone

Tennis player David Ferrer is competing in the Samsung-sponsored Mutua Madrid Open this weekend.



In a presumably sponsored tweet before the event, Ferrer wrote about how much he loves Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4.

The tweet was sent from his iPhone.

Whoops!

We first spotted the news on Apple Insider, but apparently the tweet has been making its rounds on the Huffington Post’s Spanish site and Twitter.

Here’s a screenshot:

Apple InsiderAs of this writing, the tweet is still live. A lot of Ferrer’s fans are tweeting back at him, pointing out the error.

The snafu is an increasingly common mistake from celebrities who endorse tech products. Singer Alicia Keys, BlackBerry’s new creative director, was caught tweeting from her iPhone a few months ago. Keys claimed she was hacked and deleted the tweet.

Last year, Oprah Winfrey used her iPad to tweet about how much she loved Microsoft’s new Surface tablet.

