Former pro golfer and current CBS golf analyst David Feherty was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show,” and was asked about impressions he can perform.

Feherty, who is from Northern Ireland, quickly offered up his impression of Sean Connery’s voice and how the Scottish actor might call the action at The Masters.

It was pretty spot-on.

