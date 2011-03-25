Michael Jordan's Agent Just Donated $15 Million To Syracuse University

Photo: jiashiang via flickr

Sports agent, David Falk, who has represented some of the biggest names in pro basketball (including Michael Jordan) and has been considered one of the major driving forces of the modern NBA, just donated $15 million to Syracuse University.Falk and his wife Rhonda are both graduates of Syracuse and their donation is one of the largest single gifts the university has ever received.



The College of Human Ecology will in turn be renamed the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics.

This isn’t Falk’s first donation to his alma mater either. In 2008 he donated $5 million to Syracuse to start the David B. Falk centre For Sports Management.

