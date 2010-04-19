David Faber's 'Strategy Session' Muscles In To CNBC's 'Power Lunch'

There’s more talk of CNBC’s David Faber getting his own daytime show on the network.
Earlier this month we told you that CNBC was developing a new afternoon show starring Faber (one of “The Sexiest Business Reporters Alive“) that might cut into the slot held by “Power Lunch,” which airs from 12 to 2 p.m.
Yesterday, Page Six offered that CNBC is indeed shaving an hour off “Power Lunch” and will fill the remaining 60 minutes with a new Faber-hosted show called “Strategy Session” and an expanded version of “Fast Money Halftime Report.”
TVNewser notes that it would be Faber’s third time as a CNBC anchor and that he recently signed a new contract with the network after being courted by Bloomberg and ABC News.
A spokeswoman for CNBC declined to comment.
