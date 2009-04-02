David Faber: Well Of Course AIG Is Being Used To Loot Taxpayers

During one of his segments this morning, David Faber decided to address a “blogosphere” rumour about AIG (AIG) being the root cause of the bank’s profitability in Q1. He was referring to this — the allegation that AIG is unwinding its trades in a manner extremely generous to bank counterparties.



Faber’s response: “Wish we’d mentioned that earlier, we certainly knew it.” (via Karl Denninger)



