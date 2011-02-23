Meet Larry Ellison's Son, David: An Aspiring Hollywood Mogul And Stunt Plane Flyer

David Ellison

Photo: AP

David Ellison is the son of Larry Ellison, Oracle‘s billionaire founding CEO.While that gives him notoriety, it isn’t why he’s interesting.



David is an aspiring Hollywood mogul, leading a $350 million movie production company, with several Tom Cruise movies coming up, and even a nebulous “media company 2.0” strategy with TV shows and new media ventures.

His production company, Skydance, already has one hit under its belt. It coproduced True Grit, the Oscar nominated Coen brothers film that grossed $130 million.

This is Ellison’s first hit after struggling in the movie business for years. His first movie flopped and he couldn’t even get his second project off the ground, mostly because he insisted on co-starring.

But, he seems to have figured out the movie game. After dropping his acting ambitions and striking a smart partnership with Paramount, he’s become a player.

And the crazy part is he’s only 28. With billions (presumably) in inheritance money waiting for him, Ellison could develop into a real force in Hollywood.

