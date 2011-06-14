David Einhorn's Huge Short Is On An Unbelievable Winning Streak

St. Joe is the Florida real estate company that David Einhorn is famously short.



The folks at Bespoke have noticed something amazing.

The stock is on an incredible losing streak (or from Einhorn’s perspective, an incredible winning streak), having fallen for 30 of the last 32 days.

Photo: Bespoke

Of course, Einhorn’s big winning streak is a losing streak for St. Joe rival Bruce Berkowitz (who happens to be one of the worst stock pickers of the year.)

