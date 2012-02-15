David Einhorn's Greenlight Goes Gaga For Tech, With New Stakes In Dell, Yahoo! And RIMM

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital’s latest 13F filing is finally out.As of December 31, 2011, Greenlight had added new positions in:



Dell (14.1 million shares)

Liberty Media

Omnivision Technologies

Yahoo! (~3 million shares)

Research in Motion (~2.9 million shares)

Xerox

Meanwhile, Einhorn got rid of his positions in CVS Caremark, Employers Holdings Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., LyondellBasell Industries, Marathon Oil and Synamptics Inc., as of December 31, 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.