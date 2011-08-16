13F Watch: David Einhorn Buys More Microsoft And Apple

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Greenlight latest 13-F is out. What’s news is David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital bought a huge new stake Microsoft, according to his most recent 13-F filing.



Einhorn bought about 5.75 million shares in Microsoft as of June 30. He now owns 14.8 million shares.

He also increased his stake in Apple by almost 246,000 shares as of the latest filing.

Meanwhile, Einhorn dumped his stake in Yahoo, Xerox, Cardinal Health, CIT Group and MI Developments as of June 30.

New buys for Greenlight include Huntington Ingals Industries, Aeropostale, Marathon Oil and State Bank Financial Corp.

While Pfizer remains Einhorn’s top holding, he decreased his position by about 1.5 million shares as of June 30.

Greenlight’s top 10 holdings are:

1. Pfizer 2. Microsoft 3. Apple 4. Sprint 5. CareFusion 6. travellers Cos. 7. Ensco 8. Best Buy 9. Becton Dickinson 10. Market Vectors Gold Miners

