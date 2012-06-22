David Einhorn Is Back For This Year's World Series Of Poker

Greenlight Capital chief David Einhorn has ponied up for the $1 million buy-in table at the World Series of Poker, BusinessWeek’s Mason Levinson reports.



He will donate any winnings to the non-profit group City Year, Levinson writes.

Einhorn finished 18th in the World Series of Poker’s main event in 2006. He also played in last year’s tournament, making it to Day 2

He’ll be playing in Vegas this year July 1.

