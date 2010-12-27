David Einhorn: "The Crisis That Required Zero Interest Rates Has Passed"

David Einhorn has called for an end to the Fed’s zero interest rate policy, saying, “The crisis that required zero interest rates has passed.”



Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Einhorn said what he fears is a credit environment too easy, that encourages governments to take on more debt than they can really handle.

Einhorn has previously warned about what he believes are the Fed’s real intentions, to create another asset bubble in the U.S., and doesn’t think further quantitative easing will help to support the jobs market.

