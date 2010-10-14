David Einhorn Reveals His favourite Short, Sends Stock Of St. Joe Spiraling

Joe Weisenthal
David Einhorn

At the Value Investing Congress, David Einhorn revealed that he’s short real estate investment company The St. Joe Company.

We hear he’s got a 138-page presentation savaging the company and its holdings, saying they need to take writedowns.

What’s Einhorn’s call do to shareholders?

The stock is off over 7%, or about $150 million.

Check out the full presentation here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.