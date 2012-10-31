David Einhorn Is Shorting Iron Ore

Hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, spoke at the Great Investor’s Best Ideas investment symposium in Dallas on Tuesday.



According to the Twitter feed of portfolio manager, Leo Isaak, who was present at the conference, Einhorn said he’s short iron ore.

Einhorn, famous for his shorts, told the conference attendees that he thinks iron ore could fall to $100 in the next year and $80 or lower soon after, @axiosadvisors (Leo Isaak) Tweeted.

The conference speaker line-up also included T. Boone Pickens, Leon Cooperman and Kyle Bass. Media was not allowed at the event.

We’ve included a rundown of Leo Isaak’s Tweets about Einhorn’s investment idea from the conference below.

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Photo: Twitter.com/axiosadvisors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.