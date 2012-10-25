In New Letter, David Einhorn Blasts Bernanke, And Makes The Case For Owning Gold

Photo: Screenshot from CNBC

Hedge fund titan David Einhorn, the founder of Greelight Capital, thinks that we will enter another recession sooner or later. The problem, according to Greenlight in a Q3 letter to investors, is that the Fed has announced “desperate measures in non-desperate times” (a.k.a. the Fed’s stimulus measures).



Greenlight believes that if we do enter another recession, the Fed and Congress will have very little tools to deal with it.

That’s why Einhorn’s Greenlight thinks a large allocation to gold is a good idea.

Here’s the excerpt from Greelight’s Q3 letter [.PDF], via Dealbreaker.

Photo: via Dealbreaker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.