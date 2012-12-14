Here's David Einhorn Rocking Out To Alicia Keys Last Night

Billionaire hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the founder of Greenlight Capital, was spotted rocking out to Alicia Keys at the Robin Hood Foundation’s 12-12-12 benefit concert for Sandy relief.



You can see Einhorn, who is dressed very casually in a striped shirt, and his wife Cheryl belting out the lyrics to “Empire State of Mind.”

Watch here: (Start at the 4:27 minute mark)

[Hat Tip: Market Folly]

