David Einhorn Reveals A New Stake In Micron Technology

Julia La Roche
David EinhornBloomberg TV screenshot

Closely-followed hedge fund manager David Einhorn revealed a long position in Micron Technology at the inaugural Robin Hood Investors Conference.

This conference is closed to press. He’s speaking CNBC’s Scott Wapner.

Micron Technology produces semiconductors.

The stock was not listed in Greenlight Capital’s latest 13F filing.

Here’s the chart from when the news broke earlier today:

Micron TechYahoo! Finance

