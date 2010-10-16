Here's David Einhorn's Epic Takedown Of St. Joe Company

David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital unleashed an epic take down of St. Joe Company on Wednesday at the Value Investors Conference.



We broke it down for you then, but it is definitely worth checking out the full presentation.

It spells out, in detail, the dire condition of St. Joe Company’s real estate developments.

Bruce Berkowitz disagrees with Einhorn’s position. He’s bought into JOE since the presentation hit and sank the stock.

We wonder if you’ll come to the same bullish conclusion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.