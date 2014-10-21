David Einhorn Pitched SunEdison At A Conference And The Stock's Going Gangbusters

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, is pitching his best ideas at the Robin Hood Investors Conference — one of the most stacked investing events of the year.

According to our source, Einhorn pitched SunEdison (SUNE) as a long.

The semi-conductor’s stock has jumped about 5%.

According to our source, Einhorn said the stock’s mispriced now.

Einhorn also mentioned Terrform Power (TERP). That stock’s up about 10% today.

We’re told that Einhorn also talked about Greece. He mentioned Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank, according to our source. Einhorn said get long with warrants, the source says.

He said to short French debt.

