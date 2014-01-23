David Einhorn Discloses New Stake In Anadarko Petroleum

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital has disclosed a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum, Bloomberg News reports citing the fund’s fourth quarter letter.
Anadarko Petroleum was last trading up more than 2.4%.
According to the letter posted on ValueWalk, Einhorn’s Anadaarko position is “medium sized.”
If anyone has the letter, feel free to email a copy to [email protected]
