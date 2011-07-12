David Einhorn Busts Out

Bummer.



David Einhorn busted out of the World Series of Poker last night.

We mentioned yesterday how he had made it to Day 2 of the Main Event.

From ESPN.com:

Players eliminated during Level 9 included ESPN.com’s Bernard Lee who lost his second critical race of the day, two-time WSOP main event champion Johnny Chan, Andy Bloch, Yevgeniy Timoshenko and Barry Shulman. David Einhorn’s hopes of a second deep main event run were also dismissed early in the level.

Hopefully we can find what hand he busted out on, and who eliminated him.

Anyway, at least he has a pretty good normal life to go back too >

