David Einhorn Says He's Still Short Green Mountain And The Stock Is Moving Lower

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital was on Bloomberg TV’s “Market Makers” moments ago.

The famed short-seller says that he’s still short Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

He admitted that it’s been “one of the tougher things in our portfolio this year.”

“The books are over caffeinated, if you will,” he said.

Einhorn said he doesn’t think Green Mountain sells anywhere as near as much coffee as they say.

He pointed out that the CEO wouldn’t get into the numbers at a recent analyst conference. “We don’t do straight maths,” the CEO said, according to Einhorn.

“If you’re not going to get into this now at an investor conference, when are you going to get into this?”

He predicts that they’re going to miss on earnings at some point this year.

The stock was last trading down more than 2.7%. It looks like it moved lower on Einhorn’s comments.

Einhorn will be presenting at the inaugural Robin Hood Investment Conference next month along with other big name money managers, including Julian Robertson, Stan Druckenmiller, Daniel Loeb, Bill Ackman, Paul Tudor Jones, etc.

All of the money raised for the conference goes to charity.

Here’s the Green Mountain chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.