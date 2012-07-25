David Einhorn Says He Left His Wife A Note On The Fridge To Keep Her From Poaching His Employees

David and Cheryl Einhorn at Ira Sohn

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

We found this part of hedge fund titan David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital’s Q2 investor letter particularly amusing… Landon Lee, our Research Associate in Dallas, has decided to pursue an MBA at Columbia Business School. As Cheryl Einhorn is an Adjunct Professor there, one can’t help but feel that Landon is choosing Cheryl over David. And who wouldn’t? To discourage further poaching, David has taped a “Do Not Solicit Greenlight Employees” notice to the home fridge. We will miss Landon, and we wish him good luck!



Now, we’d like to see a picture of that.

[h/t Dealbreaker]

