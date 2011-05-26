Hedge Fund Manager David Einhorn To Microsoft: Fire Steve Ballmer

David Einhorn just slammed Microsoft’s executive leadership: CEO Steve Ballmer.



“It’s time for Microsoft to tell Steve Ballmer to go,” the hedge fund manager said today at the Ira Sohn conference in Manhattan.

Einhorn’s message for Microsoft: “Ballmer’s continued presence is ruining your stock.”

Why?

“Ballmer is stuck in the past and is at best a caretaker at Microsoft.”

Also – “Microsoft wastes millions in R&D. Ballmer needs to get focused.”

However despite his distaste for Ballmer, Einhorn also said he’s bullish on Microsoft.

