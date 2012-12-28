A Big Semiconductor Stock That David Einhorn Owns Is Getting Slammed

Shares of chip company Marvell Technology are getting whacked today after a federal jury found that the company has to pay $1.17 billion in damages for patent infringements.



Marvell shares were last trading down more than 4.7%. The stock is down ~49% this year.

Hedge fund hot-shot David Einhorn, the CEO of Greenlight Capital Management, is the largest shareholder in the chipmaker.

For the third-quarter ended 9/30/2012, Greenlight Capital held 32,730,449 shares, or a 6.12% stake, according to 13F data compiled by Bloomberg. What’s more is Greenlight upped its stake in Q3 adding 7,127,970 shares in Marvell.

As of the end of Q3, Marvell was Greenlight’s sixth largest position, according to Whale Wisdom.

Since hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in 13F filings with the SEC each quarter, it’s unclear how much of Marvell the hedge fund owns.

