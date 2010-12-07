David Einhorn Has Gotten 5 Years Younger Since His Last TV Appearance

David Einhorn co-hosted CNBC this morning and said a lot of interesting things – none of which were as fascinating as how young the billionaire looks.



Einhorn spoke about his long positions on Carefusion and Gold, which was great, but his baby-face was the real draw.

The 42-year old has never looked so young.

This morning he looked twelve – about five years younger than he looked on his last TV appearance, in May 2009, when Einhorn was on CNBC talking about ratings agencies. Compare below.

Einhorn 12/6/2010

Einhorn 5/19/2009

–>

What the face? Incredible.

Click below to listen to what he said:



