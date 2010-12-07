David Einhorn Has Gotten 5 Years Younger Since His Last TV Appearance

David Einhorn co-hosted CNBC this morning and said a lot of interesting things – none of which were as fascinating as how young the billionaire looks.
Einhorn spoke about his long positions on Carefusion and Gold, which was great, but his baby-face was the real draw.
The 42-year old has never looked so young.
This morning he looked twelve – about five years younger than he looked on his last TV appearance, in May 2009, when Einhorn was on CNBC talking about ratings agencies. Compare below.
–>
What the face? Incredible.
Click below to listen to what he said:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.