David Einhorn Has Gotten 5 Years Younger Since His Last TV Appearance

Courtney Comstock

David Einhorn co-hosted CNBC this morning and said a lot of interesting things – none of which were as fascinating as how young the billionaire looks.

Einhorn spoke about his long positions on Carefusion and Gold, which was great, but his baby-face was the real draw.

The 42-year old has never looked so young. 

This morning he looked twelve – about five years younger than he looked on his last TV appearance, in May 2009, when Einhorn was on CNBC talking about ratings agencies. Compare below.

Einhorn 12/6/2010
Einhorn 5/19/2009

 

 

 

–>

 

 

 

 

What the face? Incredible.

Click below to listen to what he said:

