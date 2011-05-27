David Einhorn Showed This Video Yesterday To Slam Ben Bernanke

Photo: YouTube

David Einhorn’s uncensored assault on Steve Ballmer at the Ira Sohn Conference yesterday was just one facet of a pretty entertaining presentation.In addition to the Ballmer-bashing, we were treated to childhood stories of a short-lived career as a quarter-back, A-Rod metaphors, and Charlie Brown cartoons.



But one of the best moments was when Einhorn played a clip from aeroplane II to illustrate his apprehension over the nation’s monetary policy.It’s a scene starring 80s model and actress Julie Hagerty as a stewardess, explaining to the passengers that the plane has been thrown off-course “just a tad..” (aka 500,000 miles) and that the navigation system has been shattered and can’t seem to change course.

When she admits that they’re also out of coffee, there’s a mutiny on board! Signs around the cabin start flashing, “Don’t Panic.

Followed swiftly by smoke and flames, and a flashing light with the updated advisory: “Ok, Panic!”Over the P.A system, stewardess Jules says: “Listen to me, your crew is complete control of the situation.”

And the cabin signs start flashing, “BULLSHIT.”

Then: “UNBELIEVABLE BULLSHIT.”

After the clip played, Einhorn quipped: “Did anybody else notice that Julie Hagerty looks a little like Ben Bernanke?”

Lol.

Here’s the clip:

