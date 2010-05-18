David Einhorn Goes In Big On CIT Group And Pfizer

Einhorn

David Einhorn’s Greenlight bet big on CIT group last quarter.The fund owned around 6.3 million in the 4th quarter and last quarter, Q1, Greenlight bought up 4 million more shares to bring his total to around 10 million shares worth ~$420 million.



He also bought more shares of Pfizer. In Q4, Einhorn owned about 14 million shares for around $270 million. As of last quarter, that stake was up to $311 million (18 million shares).

Einhorn also picked up ~33 million shares in Flagstar Bancorp, worth ~$16 million.

All of this is reported in Einhorn’s 13F filing with the SEC.

